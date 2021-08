The Paralympics from Tokyo is available to watch LIVESTREAM on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock on August 29th.

Some digital platforms will require that you login to your TV provider to activate the stream.

Saturday, August 29th – 11:00am – 12:30pm CDT

Saturday, August 29th – 6:00pm – 7:00pm CDT

The full schedule of events can viewed here.