VIDEO: Day 11 highlights at Tokyo Olympics

Athing Mu, of United States wins the gold medal ahead of Keely Hodgkinson, of Britain in the final of the women’s 800-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

TOKYO (NBC) — Here are some video highlights from Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Teenager Athing Mu won 800m gold at the Tokyo Olympics, breaking Ajee Wilson’s American record in 1:55.21 to give the U.S. its first Games title in the event in 53 years.

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah won the 200m gold medal, recording the second fastest time ever. She is the first woman in history to have won both the 100m and 200m gold medals in successive Olympic games

Norway’s Karsten Warholm destroyed his own world record by three-quarters of a second, clocking a jaw-dropping 45.94 to capture Olympic gold, while American Rai Benjamin dipped under the previous all-time best in 46.17.

American April Ross and Alix Klineman beat German in straight sets, 21-19. 21-19. The duo advance to the semifinal match on Thursday morning in Tokyo.