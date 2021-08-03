Watch the Olympics Online via Livestream – August 3rd

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An out-of-town duo are now behind bars for allegedly being involved in a “grandparent scam,” to swindle elderly Oklahomans out of their hard-earned cash by lying to them and saying their loved ones are in jail and need money to bond out.

“When our customers come up and want to withdraw large amounts of cash, we ask them a few questions,” said Robert Banks, the COO of Kirkpatrick Bank in Edmond. “Once money is handed over, or wired out, it’s gone and it’s hard to get back.”