Watch the Olympics Online via Livestream – August 4th

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The newest plaintiff in the lawsuit against the University of Central Oklahoma says her job in the college's theatre department was negatively impacted for her involvement in the Title IX complaint against the now-interim assistant dean.

Six former theatre students say the University knew of their allegations against Kato Buss, an associate professor who is now the Interim Assistant Dean of the College of Fine Arts and Design, and failed to take proper action.