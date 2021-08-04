Watch the Olympics Online via Livestream – August 5th

Here’s a list of Olympic Events that are available to watch via livestream August 4th. Click on the link to watch the livestream event. You must login to your TV provider to activate the stream.
Modern Pentathlon Men’s and Women’s Fencing Ranking Rounds – 8/4/21 at 11:00PM
Volleyball Men’s Semifinal 1: Teams TBD – 8/4/21 at 11:00PM
Basketball Men’s Semifinal 1: Teams TBD – 8/4/21 at 11:15PM
Diving Women’s 10m Platform – Final – 8/5/21 at 1:00AM
Cycling Track: Women’s Keirin Final, Men’s Omnium Points Race, more – 8/5/21 at 1:30AM
Water Polo Women’s Semifinal 1: Teams TBD – 8/5/21 at 1:30AM
Track & Field Session 1: Men’s 20km Walk – 8/5/21 at 2:30AM
Soccer Women’s Bronze Medal Match – 8/5/21 at 3:00AM
Sport Climbing Men’s Combined Final – 8/5/21 at 3:30AM
Track & Field S15 | Finals: W Pole Vault, M 400; Hep 800, Dec 1500, & more – 8/5/21 at 5:00AM
Track & Field Session 15: Decathlon Javelin Groups A & B – 8/5/21 at 5:15AM
Track & Field Session 15: Women’s Pole Vault Final – 8/5/21 at 5:20AM
Karate Men’s Kata & Women’s 61kg Kumite: Elimination Round – 8/5/21 at 8:00PM
Beach Volleyball Women’s Bronze Match: Teams TBD – 8/5/21 at 8:00PM
Soccer Women’s Gold Medal Match – 8/5/21 at 9:00PM
Beach Volleyball Women’s Gold Match: Teams TBD – 8/5/21 at 9:30PM