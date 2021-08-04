Watch the Olympics Online via Livestream – August 5th

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Justice Department reached a $1.25 million settlement Wednesday with the estate of an Oklahoma City man to resolve claims of sexual harassment against female tenants.

The man and landlord at the center of the case, Walter Ray Pelfrey, has been dead since 2018. According to a news release from the acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma, Robert Troester, Pelfrey allegedly asked tenants for sex in exchange for rent and even housing as a whole.