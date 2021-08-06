Watch the Olympics Online via Livestream – August 7th

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A growing problem in the ground is creating a ripple effect for those near Southwest 25th Street and Robinson Avenue in Oklahoma City, a hole in the ground so big that even the trash truck is allegedly refusing to drive over it.

When one drives down the back alley off of Robinson Avenue, you can't tell exactly how big this hole is. When KFOR stuck our tape measure down in the hole, we got a length of two feet. But the gaping, cavernous hole is several feet wide.