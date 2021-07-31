Watch the Olympics Online via Livestream – July 31st

Here’s a list of Olympic Events that are available to watch via livestream July 29th. Click on the link to watch the livestream event. You must login to your TV provider to activate the stream.
Soccer Men’s Quarterfinal – Teams TBD – 7/31/21 at 3:00AM
Beach Volleyball Men/Women Lucky Loser, Match 1: Teams TBD – 7/31/21 at 3:00AM
Tennis Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match – 7/31/21 at 4:00AM
Track & Field S5 | Finals: Women’s 100m, Mixed 4×400, Men’s Discus; & more – 7/31/21 at 5:00AM
Baseball Opening Round, Game 6: South Korea vs. United States – 7/31/21 at 5:00AM
Track & Field Session 5: Men’s Long Jump Qualifying A & B – 7/31/21 at 5:10AM
Soccer Men’s Quarterfinal – Teams TBD – 7/31/21 at 6:00AM
Beach Volleyball Men/Women Lucky Loser, Match 2: Teams TBD – 7/31/21 at 6:00AM
Track & Field Session 5: Men’s Discus Final – 7/31/21 at 6:15AM
Beach Volleyball Men/Women Lucky Loser, Match 3: Teams TBD – 7/31/21 at 7:00AM
Basketball Men’s Prelim Group A: USA vs Czech Republic – 7/31/21 at 7:00AM
Golf Men’s Golf Final Round, Part 1 – 7/31/21 at 5:30PM
Beach Volleyball Men/Women R16, Match 1: Teams TBD – 7/31/21 at 7:00PM
Track & Field S6 | Final: W Shot Put; Rnd 1s: W Steeple, M 400m; & more – 7/31/21 at 7:10PM
Track & Field Session 6: Women’s Hammer Qualifying A & B – 7/31/21 at 7:10PM
Track & Field Session 6: Women’s Long Jump Qualifying A & B – 7/31/21 at 7:50PM
Cycling BMX Freestyle: Men’s & Women’s Finals – 7/31/21 at 8:10PM
Swimming Day 9, Finals: Women’s 50m freestyle & more – 7/31/21 at 8:30PM
Track & Field Session 6: Women’s Shot Put Final – 7/31/21 at 8:35PM