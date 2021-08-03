What to watch Tuesday night, Wednesday morning at the Tokyo Olympics

Sydney McLaughlin, the current world-record holder in the women’s 400m hurdles, will face stiff competition from fellow American Dalilah Muhammad in the Day 12 final. Credit: USA TODAY Sports via NBCOlympics.com.

A showdown between Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad, the Olympic debut of park skateboarding and knockout rounds in multiple sports highlight the action on Day 12 of the Tokyo Games. Here’s a look at what to watch throughout the evening and into the morning.

Primetime on NBC

Tuesday night’s primetime Olympic coverage on NBC will include track & field, gymnastics, and diving. The highlights of the night will be the coverage of the women’s balance beam final, which features Simone Biles‘ return to competition alongside all-around gold medalist Suni Lee, and the live airing of the women’s 400m hurdles, which is expected to be a showdown between American stars Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad.

NBC Primetime: Aug. 3

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Golf

The women’s golf competition kicks off from Kasumigaseki Country Club on Day 12. The Americans field strong competitors, including Women’s PGA Championship winner and world No. 1 Nelly Korda alongside her sister Jessica Korda. Lexi Thompson and world No. 5 Danielle Kang round out the U.S. contingent.

South Korea’s Inbee Park looks to repeat in the women’s tournament five years after claiming gold in Rio. Park’s recent March 2021 victory in the Kia Classic pushed her past $17 million in career earnings, but she hasn’t won a major since 2015.

Women’s Golf, Round 1

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Live Streams: Part 1 (6:30 p.m. ET) Part 2 (9 p.m. ET)



Skateboarding

Last week, a trio of teenagers reached the podium in the women’s street contest, and this week, a similar scene could play out in the women’s park event. Top skaters include 13-year-old Sky Brown of Great Britain, 15-year-old Misugu Okamoto of Japan and 19-year-old Sakura Yosozumi of Japan. Bryce Wettstein, Brighton Zeuner and Jordyn Barratt will represent the U.S. in this event.

Women’s Park Semifinal

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC (starts at 9 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Park Final

Start Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch

Track & Field

American rivals Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad are set for an intense showdown in the women’s 400m hurdles. At the U.S. Olympic Trials, McLaughlin got the better of their last race, breaking Muhammad’s 400m hurdles world record with a blistering time of 51.90.

Three more track finals will run in the second session, and the U.S. will have medal contenders in all three: Emma Coburn in the women’s steeplechase, Clayton Murphy in the men’s 800m, and reigning world champion Noah Lyles in the men’s 200m.

In the field events, the men’s hammer throw final is on deck, and the heptathlon and decathlon get underway.

Women’s 400m Hurdles Final, Track Heats

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Steeplechase Final, Men’s 800m Final, Men’s 200m Final, Track Heats

Start Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch

Men’s Hammer Throw Final

Start Time: 7:15 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch

Baseball

After falling to Japan in an extra-innings thriller on Monday, the U.S. has dropped into the win-or-go-home part of the baseball bracket. A win over the Dominican Republic will allow them to move on to the semifinal, where they would face the loser of South Korea vs. Japan, but a loss will eliminate them from the tournament.

United States vs. Dominican Republic

Start Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC (starts at 12:15 a.m. ET)

Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Volleyball

The U.S. women meet the Dominican Republic in a do-or die-quarterfinal. The Americans finished the preliminary round as the top team team in their group, losing only once to the ROC, but have had to deal with injuries to Jordan Thompson and Jordyn Poulter in their last two matches.

United States vs. Dominican Republic

Start Time: 12 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Basketball

The United States meets Australia in one of the day’s four women’s basketball quarterfinals games. The U.S. was undefeated in group play at the Olympics but surprisingly lost an exhibition game against Australia last month in the lead-up to the Games.

United States vs Australia

Start Time: 12:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Men’s Water Polo

The knockout rounds of the men’s water polo tournament get underway with four quarterfinal matches. After finishing group play at 2-3, the U.S. men will face a difficult test against Spain, the only team to finish a perfect 5-0 in the prelims. Spain has also allowed the fewest goals (31) of any team in the tournament.

United States vs. Spain

Start Time: 1:10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch