OMMA files to have OKC marijuana lab’s license revoked for allegedly falsifying test results

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The medical marijuana testing lab, FAST Laboratories, is in danger of losing its license after the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and State Health Department filed to have it revoked following an investigation that found owner Kyle Felling allegedly falsified test results.

“It’s sickening and it’s frightening,” former employee Keri Alvis told News 4. “On a personal level, my office was next to him, and I felt like I was working next to a criminal.”

Alvis says not long after starting her job at FAST Laboratories, coworkers started reaching out to her after they noticed Feeling was allegedly going in and changing their lab results.

“Microbiology tests that would fail for let’s say E. coli or salmonella, or something would fail for staff. You could have something fail for a heavy metal,” Alvis said. “Kyle Felling would go back behind and change that fail to a pass.”

After taking more time to gather more information, an anonymous tip was made to OMMA that led to an onsite investigation.

During the investigation, OMMA says it found at least 15 examples where Felling allegedly “entered a completed status on medical marijuana prior to conducting any testing,” or “changed raw testing data to ensure a passing testing result.”

News 4 did reach out to Fast Laboratories and received this statement from Felling.

“We are aware that a complaint was made and are fully cooperating with OMMA in its investigation. Given the ongoing nature of the investigation, we don’t think it would be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

