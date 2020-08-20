One arrested after firing shots during fight in parking lot

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators say one person was taken into custody after firing a gun during a fight.

Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City officers were called to a fight in the 7-Eleven parking lot, near N.W. 122nd and Pennsylvania Ave.

“Several officers arrived and there was actually still active fighting happening in the parking lot,” said Capt. Jeff Spruill with Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officials say one person involved in the fight tried to leave the scene, but ended up slamming into a pole. At that point, the fight moved over toward the McDonald’s parking lot.

As police were trying to break up the fight, they say someone not involved in the fight pulled out a gun and fired a round at the group.

“Officers basically could see the muzzle flash, they could hear the shot, they could see the guy get back in the car,” said Capt. Spruill.

Fortunately, no one was struck by the bullet.

An officer got the license plate of the alleged shooter as he drove off.

“Officers did not return fire, but did see the guy get into the car, were able to get the tag number,” said Spruill.

The alleged shooter was pulled over nearby and taken into custody.

Authorities arrested Andrew Hunter on five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of using a vehicle to discharge a weapon.

“At this point, we don’t know for sure whether the person was trying to fire at the police or they were trying to fire at someone into the crowd, or whether or not they were just firing indiscriminately,” said Spruill. “Why this person decided to sort of inject themselves into this fight in this way we still have to determine.”

