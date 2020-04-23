One arrested in connection to El Reno homicide after dive team finds evidence in pond

Follow the Storms
EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – The El Reno Police Department says they have arrested someone in connection to an April 12 homicide.

Around 2:30 a.m. on April 12, officers with the El Reno Police Department were called to the 1000 block of N. Barker Street following a report of a person lying in the street.

When police arrived, they found the body of 40-year-old Robert James Meeley.

Authorities say they were able to find evidence that indicated Meeley’s death was a homicide.

During the investigation, detectives learned that potential evidence related to Meeley’s murder was thrown into a pond at Legion Park.

Officials with the El Reno Police Department asked the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Dive Team to help search a nearby pond for evidence related to a homicide investigation.

Investigators say they were able to recover several items that are relevant to the case.

As a result of the investigation, 30-year-old Andrew Keifer Beartrack of El Reno was arrested April 22 in connection with the homicide investigation and charged with 1st Degree Murder.

