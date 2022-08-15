Norman (KFOR) – The fatal crash took place just before 9 p.m. on Monday night near West Tecumseh Rd. and North Interstate Dr. in Norman.

OHP attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that fled during a traffic stop near I-35 and Southeast Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

Troopers chased the vehicle to Norman where they performed a tactical vehicle intervention, or TVI, maneuver to stop the vehicle, causing it to flip over.

There were three individuals in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Two were ejected, with one pronounced deceased and the other in critical condition. The third individual sustained minor injuries.

Troopers are on scene investigating at this time.

All southbound lanes of I-35 from Indian Hills Rd. and Tecumseh Rd. are closed until further notice.

This is a developing story.