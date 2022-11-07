SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said one man is dead and another man is hurt after a Sunday night shooting in a rural area between Wewoka and Sasakwa.

“That’s kind of sad to see the violence out here like this,” said Jon Spurlock, who lives near the scene.

Around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, in a field behind the intersection of County Roads 1380 and 3640, a 911 call went out to Seminole County Investigators.

The OSBI said when deputies arrived at the scene, they found three men.

One of those men was 33-year-old Russell “Rusty” Bolen, who investigators said died from his injuries.

OSBI agents said the two other men were Robert Waters, 52, and Daniel Sisco, 46.

Waters was hurt and taken to the hospital.

Sisco allegedly told investigators that Bolen and Waters aimed their guns at him. He fired, hitting both Bolen and Waters.

Seminole County Deputies called in the OSBI for help.

“It sounded like somebody was going at it for awhile. It wasn’t just a, you know, five minute thing. It lasted a long time,” said Spurlock.

About a half-mile away, Spurlock said he was watching TV with his wife, when they heard what they thought were hunters after wild hogs.

“It sounds, like I said, AR-15 shots. And not just two or three. It sounded like, you know, 30, 40, rounds at the time going off,” said Spurlock. “I found out later. We saw the sheriff and the ambulance and everything else come down here.”

The OSBI was unable to talk to News 4 on camera Monday. However, agents said they’re in the middle of conducting interviews. So far, it is unclear if there have been any arrests.

“It’s really said to see the violence around here in the countryside, where you come out here to escape, you know?” said Spurlock.

The OSBI said after they’re finished investigating agents will turn their findings over to the Seminole county district attorney.