MUSTANG, OKLA (KFOR) — Fire fighters found a body inside a home that broke out in flames Saturday morning in Mustang. Firefighters from both Oklahoma City and Mustang were called to fight the flames near West State Highway 152 and North Czech Hall Road.

Fire crews arrived on the scene at around 4:00 a.m. After crews put the fire out they discovered the body. News 4 spoke with a neighbor who said she believed the victim was a teenager who lived at the home. She also said the family was beyond devastated and currently staying in a hotel.

When News 4 got to the home, members of Red Cross were also there preparing to help the victims.

” We always want to make sure that people have that immediate emergency needs that they might have when there’s a disaster, including a house fire, So it’s as basic as do they have a safe place, food to eat, any basics that they need help with,” said Mary Jane Coffman, disaster program manager.

Coffman added that although first responders often call them for assistance, Red Cross will take calls from anyone in need of help.

KFOR reached out to Oklahoma City and Mustang fire but received no word on what started the house fire.