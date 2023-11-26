OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- One person is dead in a semi rollover crash on 2301 E 1-40 Highway early Sunday morning.

The rollover was caused by a vehicle that rear ended the semi and submerged into the Oklahoma River.

Dive 8 was called to the scene to detect any victims in the body of water.

The driver of the semi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other cars were involved in the crash with five patients being treated at the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene of the crash is under investigation.

KFOR will update as more information arrives.