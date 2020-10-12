One dead, one in critical conditon after Pauls Valley crash

Pauls Valley, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman has died and a man remains in critical condition following a two-car collision on Saturday night according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 2019 GMC pickup driven by David Allred, 77, was traveling northbound on US-77 just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Rebecca Odell, 67, was driving southbound in a 1997 Chevrolet. Investigators say Allred went left of center, striking Odell’s vehicle. Both drivers were pinned for an unknown amount of time before Pauls Valley firefighters were able to extricate them from their vehicles.

Odell was pronounced dead at the scene by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office. Allred was airlifted to OU Medical Center in critcal condition with head, internal and external trunk, arm and leg injuries.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation. The conditions of both drivers are also being investigated.

Latest Stories