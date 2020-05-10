One in custody after officer-involved shooting Saturday night

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is in custody after a traffic stop led to an officer-involved shooting at a gas station Saturday night.

“I do not have any information on why the subject would have done this,” Capt. Larry Withrow with OKCPD said.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the 7Eleven near NW 31st and Classen.

“When they made contact with the driver, he asked him to step out of his vehicle,” Withrow said. “As the driver was coming out of the vehicle, he grabbed a gun. The officer discharged his weapon at the subject and the subject threw his gun.”

Thankfully, no one was hit by the bullets.

“They were able to get the subject into custody,” Withrow said. “He will be booked into the Oklahoma County Jail and the officer will be placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.”

News 4 is still waiting on the name of the suspect and what charges he will be facing.