OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- OKCFD and OHP responded to a single-car rollover at N I-35 and East John Kilpatrick Turnpike early Saturday morning.

The driver was traveling eastbound on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike.

Few moments later, the car fell off the turnpike and landed on NB 1-35 under the bridge.

The driver was ejected from the car and is being transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

OHP is currently investigating the scene of the crash.

KFOR will update as more information arrives.