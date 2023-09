OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- OKCFD and OHP responded to a single car rollover at 600 N I-44 Highway SB and Black Gold Dr. early Sunday morning.

OHP reported that the car hit a guard rail, rolled over into a steep hill, and landed on its top.

The car was fully engulfed in flames.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

OHP is currently on scene investigating the crash site.

KFOR will update as more information arrives.