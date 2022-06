OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police dispatchers received a 911 call about a fight at a convenience store.

Investigators say a fight started at a 7-Eleven near N.W. 39th and Ann Arbor, which led to one person being shot.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition.