OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- One person was injured in a house fire at 3816 N Oliver St. early Saturday morning.
OKCFD arrived to the scene with fire coming from the back of the home extending to the roof.
Crews called for a defensive fire soon after the fire reached the interior of the home.
One person suffered burn injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.
The scene and cause of the fire is under investigation.
KFOR will update as more information arrives.