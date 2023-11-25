OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- One person was injured in a house fire at 3816 N Oliver St. early Saturday morning.

OKCFD arrived to the scene with fire coming from the back of the home extending to the roof.

Crews called for a defensive fire soon after the fire reached the interior of the home.

One person suffered burn injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

The scene and cause of the fire is under investigation.

KFOR will update as more information arrives.