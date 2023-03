Oklahoma City Fire Department received calls of a single story house fire occupying one person at 1209 North Carol Lane early Saturday morning.

OKCFD said the fire started in the interior of the house and spread to the garage.

Responders were able to find and rescue the homeowner.

The homeowner had minor burns and was transported to a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.

KFOR will update as more information arrives.