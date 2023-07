OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- One person was shot near Karen Dr and SE 51st St late Friday night.

OKCPD received calls of a person shot several times with EMSA providing care at the scene.

The victim was then transported to a local hospital with severity of injuries unknown.

According to OKCPD, the suspect is currently on the run.

The scene of the shooting is under further investigation.

KFOR will update as more information arrives.