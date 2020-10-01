One injured, one in custody following NW OKC stabbing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating after one person was injured in a stabbing on the city’s northwest side Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene near NW 25th & Geraldine around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, they discovered one woman with stab wounds.

According to KFOR photojournalist Chris McBee, the woman was transported by EMSA with bandages on her hand and head.

Another woman was seen exiting an ambulance in custody.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of this incident.