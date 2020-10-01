OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating after one person was injured in a stabbing on the city’s northwest side Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called to the scene near NW 25th & Geraldine around 5 p.m. Thursday.
Upon arrival, they discovered one woman with stab wounds.
According to KFOR photojournalist Chris McBee, the woman was transported by EMSA with bandages on her hand and head.
Another woman was seen exiting an ambulance in custody.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of this incident.
Latest KFOR News Headlines:
- Senate Majority Leader McConnell doesn’t commit to voting on SCOTUS nominee before election
- Water conflict, feud with Chihuahua governor behind president’s visit to Juarez, border expert says
- One injured, one in custody following NW OKC stabbing
- Oklahoma City man guilty in abuse/neglect of 83-year-old mother’s 2019 death
- Neighbors on edge after woman shot to death in local apartment complex