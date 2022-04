OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — One person was killed and another was injured in a car crash in Northeast Oklahoma City late Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. at Northeast 63rd St. and North Midwest Blvd.

OCPD confirmed to KFOR that two vehicles were involved in the crash. The injured person was transported to a hospital.

The intersection was temporarily shut down to traffic. It’s not clear if it has since reopened.