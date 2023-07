OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- One person was killed late Friday night on W 1-40 on-ramp and S May Ave NB.

Scanners reported there was a person lying in the middle lane of W I-40.

OHP confirmed one person was killed after being hit by a car.

No arrests have been made as the scene is under investigation.

The crash resulted in a temporary shutdown of 1-40 from Agnew.

