OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- A shooting at 421 NW 10th St downtown Oklahoma City left one killed and three others injured early New Year’s morning.

The shooting occurred around 12:20 AM in the shared parking lot behind Fassler Hall.

One male was confirmed dead on the scene. The three other victims were transported to the local hospital in unknown conditions.

Investigators say they are looking for a potential suspect and what lead up to the shooting.

