OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A shooting in South Oklahoma City left two people injured on Sunday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in a neighborhood on SW 26th street near South Western Ave.

Oklahoma City Police said two people were shot and they were transported to an area hospital.

Officials also said the two victims are in stable condition.

Oklahoma City Police are investigating but believe it was a domestic situation.

“The suspect was later found about a block away, walking away from the scene. He was taken into custody… It has been busy for us these last couple of days,” said Capt. Rod Strecker, Oklahoma City Police.

Oklahoma City Police arrested the suspect and recovered the weapon that was used.

Police will likely release more information on Monday morning.