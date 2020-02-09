One man dead after apartment fire in NW OKC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - One man is dead after an apartment fire Friday night.

Crews were called to an apartment complex in the 500 block of North Rockwell Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Firefighters say they found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the apartment.

"I see somebody kick the door in and then it started having more fire out," neighbor Cody Reed said.

"Crews made an aggressive interior attack. We were able to put the fire out fairly quickly, but upon a search found one adult victim that is a casualty. There were no other injuries," Oklahoma City Fire Department shift commander Jim Williams said.

"People was going up there trying to use fire extinguishers to get the fire out, and it kept coming out and coming out and went into the other window and flames were coming out," neighbor Dawn Reed said.

A man was found dead in the bathroom.

"He passed away up there. I’m like, 'That’s terrible.' That was the first time I’ve seen a fire like that," Dawn said.

The fire is still under investigation, and the police department is helping, which is normal procedure after a death in a fire.

The building and the contents inside are valued at $110,000 and considered a total loss.