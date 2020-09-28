One man dead after crash on Mustang Road

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – One man is a dead after a crash Sunday night near State Highway 152 and Mustang Road.

Two cars were involved: a silver car and an orange Jeep. Both were badly damaged.

A witness says the silver car was going about 90 mph where the speed limit is 35 mph.

“The Jeep was pulling out of Braum’s, and he might’ve just miscalculated because the Pontiac was going so fast,” Evan Fowler said. “I looked away for a second, and I heard the impact. I looked over and saw him hit the pole.”

Fowler tried to do what he could to help.

“I ran over there to the scene, and I saw the guy, and he had some head trauma in the back, and the girl was hurt very bad, she had blood all over her face, and she was crying and screaming,” he said. “We were trying to get the car open just to make sure they could get out if they— it wouldn’t be hard for the EMS and police to get there.”

The driver of the silver car passed away. A female passenger was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Police say the two people in the Jeep refused medical care and were picked up by someone else.

Witnesses say speeding is not uncommon on this road.

Investigators have not yet released an official cause for the crash.