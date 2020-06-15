One man dead after shooting in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man is dead after a shooting in Southeast Oklahoma City Sunday afternoon.

It happened near SE 59th and Sooner Road.

Police say the suspect got away in a silver car, but don’t have a further description.

Jessica Pride, who says the victim was like a stepfather to her, says she was in shock when she heard the news.

“I hope they get [the suspect]. You just don’t do that and you did it in front of your child. You don’t do that in front of no baby. That’s just evil,” she said.

She says a one-year-old baby was present when it happened.

The victim’s daughter identified the victim as Billy Ross, a loving father and grandfather.

“I’m in shock you know. He didn’t deserve it. Nobody deserves this. That man would do anything for his kids, his grandkids, it’s just, it’s crazy,” Pride said.

Family members say the suspect and victim knew each other, and the shooting happened over some sort of dispute.