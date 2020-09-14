One man dead after shooting outside bar in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man is dead after a shooting outside the Pink Parrot sports bar early Sunday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. near Mickey Mantle Drive and Sheridan.

Police say an argument started inside the Pink Parrot, and two men took the fight outside. That’s when shots were fired. The victim died at the scene. The suspect fled.

Francisco Perez, who frequently walks around Bricktown, shares his reaction to what happened.

“I just imagined it, it wouldn’t be nice to be here when that type of stuff is happening. It’s a bit concerning,” he said.

Witnesses say people started running when shots rang out, some hiding in a nearby parking garage.

Perez saw news of the shooting later.

“It would be a frightening place to be around something like that,” he said.

There have been several shootings in the Bricktown over the past few months. Perez says he tries to stay out of situations that might get heated.

“I’m not really involved like that. So I’m not worried, because I’m not fighting with anyone out here. I’m just enjoying the time,” he said.

