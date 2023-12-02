The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said one man has died after a shooting involving one of its troopers. It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning in Choctaw County.

According to OHP, the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office was called to a disturbance at Tommy’s Bar in Fort Towson, Oklahoma. A Choctaw County deputy and a trooper responded to the scene.

When law enforcement arrived, they reportedly encountered one of the subjects involved in the disturbance in a vehicle in the parking lot of the bar. OHP said the man had a weapon and shots were exchanged. The suspect was was hit by gunfire.

OHP said the deputy and trooper began life-saving measures and called EMS. The suspect died at the scene.

No further details into the shooting were released but OHP did say no one else was hurt. OSBI and OHP are now investigating.