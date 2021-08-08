One man in critical condition after shooting in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man is in critical condition after a shooting at the 100 block of Southwest 39th Street.

Police were called around 6 p.m. Sunday.

“I know someone came out on the front porch and was screaming for help, yelling for help, but then another individual called 911,” Sgt. Rob Robertson with Oklahoma City Police said.

When officers got there, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, where he’s in critical condition.

“Homicide detectives are on their way in the event that it turns into a homicide,” Robertson said.

Police say when they got to the scene, they were able to figure out who the suspect was quickly and arrest him.

“He was taken into custody, and I know that was based on some witness statements,” Robertson said. “There was other people at the residence. Those people are being interviewed.”

It’s not clear if the suspect and victim knew each other, or what led up to the shooting. Police haven’t figured out exactly how many gunshots there were.

“The weapon has not been recovered, it’s assumed it’s in the residence, but has not been recovered at this time, the residence has been locked down, and we’ll wait for investigators to get here before we determine if the weapon is still at the scene,” Robertson said.

The case is still under investigation.

Police have not identified the suspect or victim yet.