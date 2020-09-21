One man in hospital after stabbing in NE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after being stabbed in the abdomen.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of Northeast 36th and Prospect.

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other, and the suspect was invited into the victim’s residence. Some sort of altercation occured, and the suspect stabbed the victim.

The suspect took off in a blue vehicle. Two other people were in the car.

Police were able to catch up to that vehicle.

“The victim was able to give us a very good description of the suspect, and that suspect matched the description, and one of the witnesses is also corroborating the statement that the suspect got into an altercation with the victim,” Capt. Ronnie Beck with Oklahoma City Police said.

He says the suspect and victim appear to know each other.

“It appears that this residence— the suspect has visited the victim several times before, they’re not related, but it’s not uncommon for the suspect or other people to come to this residence and meet with the victim who is the homeowner,” he said.

Police are questioning the people who were in the car.

“They heard the assault from outside the house and we currently have them in custody where we’re just questioning the witnesses, and the suspect is in custody,” Beck said. “We don’t know what the disturbance was over.”

The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening. He is expected to survive.