OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man stabbed another man Sunday night after he entered his home according to Oklahoma City Police.

This happened in Oklahoma City near 720 South Rockwell around 8:30 p.m. according to police.

After an investigation police said they found out the man who was stabbed and taken to the hospital was the one who entered the home of another man.

No word on whether any arrests were made but the person in custody was questioned.