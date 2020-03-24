One On One With Kristian Doolittle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In an exclusive interview with KFOR OU senior men's basketball player Kristian Doolittle discussed having his senior season, and possibly his college career being cut short.

Doolittle and the Sooners were in Kansas City preparing to play their opening game in the Big 12 tournament when the event was canceled.

The Edmond Memorial grad is unsure of what his future holds, but he's trying to stay prepared for anything.

Senior college athletes from spring sports will be granted an extra year of eligibility, but there isn't anything official out from the NCAA on if winter sports, like basketball, will receive the same break.

If Doolittle does have to turn pro it's something he's being working towards his whole basketball career.

To hear more from Kristian check out our exclusive interview with him in the story above.