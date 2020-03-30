One On One With Lindy Waters III

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In an exclusive interview with KFOR Oklahoma State University senior men's basketball player Lindy Waters III discussed having his senior season, and possibly his college career being cut short.

Waters and the Cowboys were in Kansas City preparing to play their second game in the Big 12 tournament when the event was canceled.

OSU won in thrilling fashion over Iowa State in their opening round game 72-71, and were set to play Kansas next.

The Norman North grad is unsure of what his future holds, but he's trying to stay prepared for anything.

Senior college athletes from spring sports will be granted an extra year of eligibility, but there isn't anything official out from the NCAA on if winter sports, like basketball, will receive the same break.

If Waters does have to turn pro it's something he's being working towards his whole basketball career.

