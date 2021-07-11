OKCFD: One person dead after house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One woman is dead after a house fire that happened just after midnight Sunday near Northwest 23rd and MacArthur.

Neighbors told dispatch and firefighters that the person inside the house was on oxygen and had limited mobility.

Neighbor Emelin Carrillo says she was the one who called 911.

“I just saw some flames coming out of her house, and that’s when I called 911 and told them there was somebody in the house that couldn’t move because she was on, I thought it was a ventilator, but I guess it was an oxygen machine,” she said.

She said her family tried to help.

“There’s just the smoke, and we couldn’t get to her,” she said.

They informed crews about the woman’s condition.

“We kept telling them, ‘she’s in there, she’s in there, she doesn’t walk, she doesn’t go out anymore,'” she said.

Firefighters found flames in the back corner of the house, and it was getting to the attic space.

Crews attacked the flames and searched the house. They found the adult female victim in the bedroom where flames were coming out. Unfortunately, she passed away.

“Horrible. That’s just a sad way to, you don’t know if she was awake, if she was stuck, maybe she tried to get away,” Carrillo said.

“Just terrible to hear that there was a fire and someone died,” neighbor Ryan Melton said.

The woman has not been identified yet.

Firefighters are still trying to figure out what the cause was. They say there were no smoke alarms in the home.

They estimated $90,000 in damage.

Police will be investigating with the fire department, which is standard procedure when someone dies in a fire.