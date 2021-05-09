One person dead after officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead after being shot by police Saturday night.

It happened in front of a home near Northwest 33rd and Roth around 7 p.m.

Police say a homeowner reported a person in their front yard who they had a victim protective order against.

When an officer arrived, he tried to make sure the suspect didn’t have any weapons, and then a struggle began.

“During the course of the struggle, both the officer and the person involved went to the ground, and during that struggle the officer discharged his firearm, striking the subject,” Capt. Dan Stewart with Oklahoma City Police said.

A neighbor who did not want his name used heard the gunshots.

“I just heard like 5 or 6 pops,” he said. “When you hear something like that, obviously it concerns you.”

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police believe the subject and homeowner were related.

“I believe it was a family situation, I believe the family inside the house had a victim protection order against the subject outside,” Stewart said. “A violation of a protective order, when someone has been served, is an arrestable offense.”

Police say this isn’t the first time they’ve been to the home.

“Dispatch says we’ve been out there numerous times in reference to this individual,” Stewart said.

“It’s unfortunate, it’s tragic that it had to happen on our block here,” a neighbor said.

The officer is on routine paid administrative leave. The case is still in the early stages of investigation.

