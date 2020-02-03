One person dead following shooting in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one person is dead following an early morning shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.
On Monday morning, emergency crews were called to a possible shooting at a home near N.E. 36th and Lincoln.
Officials say one person died from their injuries in the shooting.
Investigators say two other victims showed up to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Neighbors reported hearing what sounded like firecrackers and a car speeding by.
Authorities say they are investigating the case as a possible drive-by shooting.
At this point, there is no information on a suspect.
If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.
35.46756-97.516428