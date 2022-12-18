NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – One person is dead in Norman following a possible shooting in the Lexington Crossing mobile home park.

Officers were called to the area around 11:20 a.m. Sunday morning near North Flood Avenue and West Robinson Street. It is close to Norman High School.

Norman Police responded to a call of a possible shooting in this area and found one person dead inside of a car.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

“Investigators are still formulating what happened ahead of time… The one victim is the only one we’re aware of,” said Cary Bryant, on call PIO Norman Police Department.

Norman Police said there were social media reports of this incident involving an officer. That is incorrect. No officers were involved.

Police are still looking for information in this case. They do not have anyone in custody currently. They are looking for information about who may have been involved.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call NPD at (405)321-1444, or Norman Crime Stoppers at (405)366-7867.

Norman Police say additional information will be made available as soon as possible.

This is a developing story.