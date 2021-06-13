One person in hospital after shooting outside dispensary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after a shooting outside a dispensary near I-240 and South Pennsylvania Ave. Saturday afternoon.

Officers say they got a call about an assault with a deadly weapon. When they got to the scene, there were about 30 to 60 people at a concert outside the dispensary.

Two groups of men got in a fight, and they started shooting at each other. It’s not clear how many shots were fired.

“They reported there was multiple gunshots between both groups so both parties were actually firing,” Capt. Jermaine Johnson with Oklahoma City Police said.

One man was hit and rushed to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Police eventually caught up to the suspect.

“Officers have one person of interest currently in custody,” Johnson said.