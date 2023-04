OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- An autoped took place at SE 44th St and South Eastern Ave early Sunday morning.

OKCPD PIO confirmed a hit-and-run that left one person injured at the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. The severity of the injuries are currently unknown.

A shooting took place near the hit-and-run but was confirmed unrelated by OKCPD PIO.

The scene of the autoped is currently under investigation.