OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person has been injured after firefighters responded to an apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Just before 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, emergency officials received a call about an apartment fire near NW 2nd St. and S Klein Ave.

Local authorities can confirm one of the occupants, a woman, was transported to a local hospital. The extent of her injury is unknown.

The fire has been contained and its cause is under investigation.

Article written by Bailey J. Pope