OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- OKCPD responded to shots fired at NW 10th and Hudson early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred at the Sunset Patio Bar.

Officers were in the area and noticed a verbal argument between two people at the bar.

One person was shot multiple times in the lower extremities and was transported to OU Medical Center. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect tried to flee the scene.

Officers were able to detain the suspect a short time after.

One officer suffered a laceration to their head which was unrelated to the shooting and its preceding argument.