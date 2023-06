OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- One person was shot near N Portland Ave and NW 17th St early Saturday morning.

According to OKCPD PIO, an argument started at Saint Clair Park with one woman shot in the back.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect of the shooting is currently unknown.

The scene of the shooting is under investigation.

KFOR will update as more information arrives.