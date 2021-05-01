One person injured in shooting in NW OKC

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One person was injured after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City. Saturday, May 1, 2021. (KFOR)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City that left one person injured.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting in a residential area near North Rockwell Avenue and West Hefner Road. A victim was taken to OU Medical Center, and he is in stable condition.

Oklahoma City Police say that the victim and three other people exchanged gunfire from the victim’s residence which resulted in injuries only to the victim.

Authorities tell us the suspects were seen leaving the scene in an SUV. Soon after the incident, an officer heading to the scene spotted the vehicle. The officer conducted a traffic stop and took the suspects into custody.

