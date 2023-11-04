OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- OKCFD and OKCPD responded to an autoped on Airport Rd and S MacArthur Rd early Saturday morning.

OKCPD confirmed one person was riding a motorcycle and was struck by a vehicle.

The person suffered a severed leg and required amputation.

The person was transferred to a local hospital in critical condition.

Eastbound lanes of Council and Kilpatrick 152 have been shut down due to the crash.

The scene of the crash is under investigation.

KFOR will update as more information arrives.