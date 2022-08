LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person is dead and another injured after a wrong-way crash in Logan County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the crash Saturday around 5:15 p.m. in Guthrie on Highway 33 near County Road 76.

According to OHP, two vehicles crashed after one was going the wrong way down the highway.

One of the drivers was killed and the other driver was flown to OU Medical Center, officials said. So far, there’s no word on their condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.